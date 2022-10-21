Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading Down 11.5%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 1,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Uwharrie Capital Trading Down 11.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.

About Uwharrie Capital

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

