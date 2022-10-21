Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 86,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 542,318 shares.The stock last traded at $211.36 and had previously closed at $207.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.02. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

