Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $27.57 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Matador Resources accounts for 6.6% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Matador Resources worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.72. 37,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,107. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

