Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $138.08 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

