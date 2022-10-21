Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 91,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 599,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,548,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.