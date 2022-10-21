Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 12.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.53. 39,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,516. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.