Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VYM traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,656. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.34.

