Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $163.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.21. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

