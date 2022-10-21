Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Holdings Raised by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 10.0% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $25,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MGC stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.48. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

