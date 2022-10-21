Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,060. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.09.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

