Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 23.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $183.25. 36,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,250. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

