Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $12,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 661,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,044,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.16. The stock had a trading volume of 68,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,526. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.12. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

