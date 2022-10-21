Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCHRODERS IS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $80.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.12.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

