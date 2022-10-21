Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.71. 138,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,990. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

