Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €48.50 by Warburg Research

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €48.50 ($49.49) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Varta in a research report on Friday.

Varta Stock Performance

Shares of Varta stock opened at €29.00 ($29.59) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €72.76. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. Varta has a one year low of €28.01 ($28.58) and a one year high of €135.60 ($138.37).

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

