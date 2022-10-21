Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $48,189.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $48,189.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,102.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00268329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00113638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00746273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00557252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00245698 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,275,685 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

