Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Vista Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.33. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.12.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
