Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 710 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,241 ($15.00) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Vistry Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.33) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vistry Group to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,141.50 ($13.79).

Vistry Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 543.50 ($6.57) on Thursday. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 502 ($6.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,236 ($14.93). The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 709.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 814.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39.

Vistry Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 393,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £2,179,147.92 ($2,633,093.19). In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 393,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 554 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £2,179,147.92 ($2,633,093.19). Also, insider Earl Sibley bought 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 399,584 shares of company stock valued at $222,921,760.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

