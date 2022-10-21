Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 145.55 ($1.76).

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 98.72 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1,645.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 97.40 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

