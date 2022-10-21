VRES Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.77 Billion (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, VRES has traded up 60.6% against the US dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $729.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00005797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,091.60 or 1.00004835 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00048588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022828 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.12035858 USD and is down -13.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,344.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

