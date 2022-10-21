VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Shares Down 5.7%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 77,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 185,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

