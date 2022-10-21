W Whitney George Buys 7,800 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 7,800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $56,316.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 88,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,287.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, W Whitney George bought 7,410 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $53,500.20.

On Tuesday, October 4th, W Whitney George bought 5,800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $42,224.00.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1334 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott Focus Trust

(Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.