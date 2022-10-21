Warburg Research Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €51.50 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €51.50 ($52.55) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($80.61) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.30 ($68.67) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

ETR G24 opened at €54.26 ($55.37) on Friday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 52 week high of €66.02 ($67.37). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 48.45.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

