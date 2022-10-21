Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $42,937.92 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Steve Oblak sold 1,833 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $67,326.09.

On Friday, September 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE W opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $298.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 127.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Wayfair by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,774,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

