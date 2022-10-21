WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY23 guidance to $5.09-5.24 EPS.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ WDFC traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,860. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.59. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.11 and a twelve month high of $255.31.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in WD-40 by 47.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.