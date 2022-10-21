WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Mizuho

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.80.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %

WEC stock opened at $85.44 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.