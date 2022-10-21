Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC):

  • 10/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $111.00 to $118.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $107.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/19/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/12/2022 – Wintrust Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.10. 8,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,268. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.