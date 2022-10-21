Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC):

10/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $111.00 to $118.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $107.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Wintrust Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.10. 8,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,268. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

