Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Owens & Minor (OMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) recently:
- 10/14/2022 – Owens & Minor had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Owens & Minor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Owens & Minor Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of OMI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,722. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.