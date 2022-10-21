Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Owens & Minor (OMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) recently:

10/14/2022 – Owens & Minor had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

10/12/2022 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

10/12/2022 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

10/12/2022 – Owens & Minor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,722. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 62.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

