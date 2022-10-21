Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $165.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.06.

Equifax Stock Down 1.3 %

EFX stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $148.22. 20,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,665. Equifax has a one year low of $149.13 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after acquiring an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,169.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after acquiring an additional 925,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after acquiring an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 803.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 449,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

