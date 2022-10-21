Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $250.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $348.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.83.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 5.7 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $183.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $181.63 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 47.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors



Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

