Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $250.00

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $348.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.83.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 5.7 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $183.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $181.63 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 47.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.