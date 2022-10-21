Wells Fargo & Company Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $325.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $362.13.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $247.96 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,168,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

