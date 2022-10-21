Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $4.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

WRN opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 million, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 2.13.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSE:WRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

