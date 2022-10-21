Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.