Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Up 7.1%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

