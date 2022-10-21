Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Western Union also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Western Union Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE WU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

