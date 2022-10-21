Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.57. 41,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,633. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $100.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $366,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

