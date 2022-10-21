WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,390 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,840 ($22.23) to GBX 1,390 ($16.80) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
WH Smith Stock Performance
Shares of WHTPF remained flat at $19.25 during midday trading on Thursday. WH Smith has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25.
About WH Smith
