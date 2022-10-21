WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Volume Tops $702,856.00

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $53.35 million and approximately $702,856.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00032117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00267969 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001405 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004020 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016867 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

