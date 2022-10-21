William Blair Initiates Coverage on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $78.66 on Monday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after buying an additional 76,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

