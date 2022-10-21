Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.84

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.84 and traded as high as $37.16. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 1,384 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $78.08 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $131,745.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $131,745.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $186,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,292 shares of company stock worth $493,871. Insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

