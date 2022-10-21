Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Shares Up 4.2%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 21,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 140,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 16.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

