Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Announces Earnings Results

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share.

NYSE WGO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. 7,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,498. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

