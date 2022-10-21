Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

WTFC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,268. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

