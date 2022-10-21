WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.68 to $3.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.68-$3.87 EPS.

WNS Stock Down 2.4 %

WNS stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $91.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 9.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 145.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WNS by 28.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

