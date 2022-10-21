Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.87. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

