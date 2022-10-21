Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of WH opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

