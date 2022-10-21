Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

Xerox has decreased its dividend by an average of 2,500.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of XRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 1,043,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 482,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 242,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 144,502 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.25.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

