XPO Logistics (XPO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

10/20/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $87.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

10/14/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $70.00.

10/12/2022 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $67.00.

10/10/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 690,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

