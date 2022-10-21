Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1,075.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 24.0% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $210.51 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.08. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.83.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

