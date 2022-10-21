Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in American International Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after purchasing an additional 527,154 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $499,693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American International Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,733,000 after purchasing an additional 345,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

